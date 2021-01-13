Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Dallas Morning News ProPak Logistics has signed a lease for 103,085 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas The lease was negotiated by Holt Lunsford Commercial and...
Dallas Morning News Dallas County, Texas, has bought a 104,427-square-foot office and industrial property at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Stream Realty Partners brokered the...
Dallas Morning News The venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital has bought a pair of office buildings totaling 475,000 square feet in Southlake, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas Sabre Global sold the buildings, at 3120 and 3150...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Houston Business Journal Dayton Street Partners has bought the 500,000-square-foot logistics center at 5800 Mesa Drive in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Chicago investment firm plans to completely renovate the...
Dallas CityBizList Bioworld Merchandising has signed a lease for 123,844 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The global manufacturer and distributor of licensed apparel and accessories, is leasing the space at TCC...