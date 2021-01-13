Log In or Subscribe to read more
Audubon Communities has paid $655 million, or $190,407/unit, for the 344-unit Harbor Pointe apartment property in Mount Pleasant, SC, about five miles northeast of Charleston, SC The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the complex from Crotts...
Puget Sound Business Journal Charlie’s Produce has paid $726 million, or $23019/sf, for the 315,392-square-foot South Seattle Distribution Center in Seattle The Seattle produce supplier acquired the industrial property from LaSalle Investment...
Metropolitan Associates has paid $131 million, or $104,800/unit, for the 125-unit Lake Point Terrace apartment property in Madison, Wis The Milwaukee company bought the complex from Ansonia Properties LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia’s...
G2 Capital has sold Broadway Business Center, a two-building office property totaling 136,998 square feet, in Phoenix to the Simone Charitable Foundation for $1855 million, or $13540/sf JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property, at 3925 and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $198 million, or about $13540/sf, for the Center Point Business Park in Tampa, Fla The Boston fund-management company bought the five-building flex/industrial complex from Birtcher...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Grubb Properties has sold Sterling Magnolia, a 174-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $43 million, or about $247,126/unit An entity affiliated with Goldrich Kest of Culver City, Calif, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $917 million, or $272,917/unit, for the 336-unit Parc Station Apartments in Hollywood, Fla, according to Broward County, Fla, records The Atlanta investment manager bought the...
RENTVcom Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $124 million, or $29736/sf, for the 41,700-square-foot industrial property at 10329 Painter Ave in Santa Fe Springs, Calif, which is 16 miles south of Los Angeles The New York investment manager...
A venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners has paid $350 million for a portfolio of 10 senior-living properties with 702 units in California, Washington and Nevada The venture acquired the portfolio from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a...