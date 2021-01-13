Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Friedland Properties has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for more than $3 million in unpaid rent and other fees for its 15,000 square feet of space at 253 West 47th St in Manhattan In the suit, which was filed in Manhattan...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Cattelus Corp and Gemdale USA Corp has unveiled plans to build a five-story medical-office property with 130,000 square feet in Austin, Texas Groundbreaking is tentatively slated for the second or third quarter...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
Commercial Observer Greystar Real Estate Partners has paid $19 million for the development site at 2025 Clarendon Blvd in Arlington, Va The Charleston, SC, investment manager bought the property from Carr Properties, a Washington, DC, developer JLL...
Mosaic Real Estate Investors has provided $60 million of construction financing for the 360-unit first phase of the Sovereign at Town Center apartment property in Davenport, Fla, which is just south of Orlando, Fla The nonrecourse loan was arranged...
Crain’s New York Business CBSK Ironstate has filed plans for a 100,000-square-foot office building at 358 Bowery in Manhattan The 21-story building would include a community center CBSK is a venture of CB Developers, SK Development and...
Boston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has agreed to acquire a majority stake in an office and laboratory complex in Boston in a deal that values the property at $152 billion The Pasadena, Calif, REIT is buying the stake from...