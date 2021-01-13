Log In or Subscribe to read more
Metropolitan Associates has paid $131 million, or $104,800/unit, for the 125-unit Lake Point Terrace apartment property in Madison, Wis The Milwaukee company bought the complex from Ansonia Properties LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia’s...
G2 Capital has sold Broadway Business Center, a two-building office property totaling 136,998 square feet, in Phoenix to the Simone Charitable Foundation for $1855 million, or $13540/sf JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property, at 3925 and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $198 million, or about $13540/sf, for the Center Point Business Park in Tampa, Fla The Boston fund-management company bought the five-building flex/industrial complex from Birtcher...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Grubb Properties has sold Sterling Magnolia, a 174-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $43 million, or about $247,126/unit An entity affiliated with Goldrich Kest of Culver City, Calif, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $917 million, or $272,917/unit, for the 336-unit Parc Station Apartments in Hollywood, Fla, according to Broward County, Fla, records The Atlanta investment manager bought the...
A venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners has paid $350 million for a portfolio of 10 senior-living properties with 702 units in California, Washington and Nevada The venture acquired the portfolio from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CA Ventures has paid $80 million, or about $133,779/unit, for the 598-bed University Park student-housing property in Boca Raton, Fla The Chicago investment manager bought the property from a venture of...
Charlotte Business Journal SunCap Opportunity Fund has paid $185 million, or about $10601/sf, for the 174,506-square-foot Northbridge Business Center in Charlotte, NC The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the industrial property from SkyREM of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle JLL Income Property Trust has bought the 240-unit Siena Suwanee Town Center in Suwanee, Ga, for $70 million, or about $291,667/unit The seller was not disclosed The property, at 400 Buford Highway, opened three years ago...