Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 472-unit Remington Apartments in St Charles, Mo The property sits on a 40-acre parcel at 3545 Veterans...
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has settled its lawsuit against Property Group Partners, which owns the 414,000-square-foot Capitol Crossing office building in Washington, DC The coworking company in November filed its suit in Washington, DC,...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $305 million of financing for the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a 30-room luxury resort on Little Torch Key, Fla The loan, from Mast Capital and RWN Management, allowed the property's owner to refinance a...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $114 million of financing for the construction of 100 Altair Way, a 180,000-square-foot office building that’s being developed in Sunnyvale, Calif Bank OZK retained the senior loan part...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $363 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit 54 Station apartment property in Durham, NC The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Chaucer Creek Capital of...
Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...