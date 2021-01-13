Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Charlie’s Produce has paid $726 million, or $23019/sf, for the 315,392-square-foot South Seattle Distribution Center in Seattle The Seattle produce supplier acquired the industrial property from LaSalle Investment...
AZ Big Media MG Properties has paid $14525 million, or $252,170/unit, for the 576-unit Andante Apartments in Phoenix The San Diego developer bought the property, at 15801 South 48th St, from Security Properties The seller was represented by CBRE,...
Metropolitan Associates has paid $131 million, or $104,800/unit, for the 125-unit Lake Point Terrace apartment property in Madison, Wis The Milwaukee company bought the complex from Ansonia Properties LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia’s...
G2 Capital has sold Broadway Business Center, a two-building office property totaling 136,998 square feet, in Phoenix to the Simone Charitable Foundation for $1855 million, or $13540/sf JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal The property, at 3925 and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has paid $198 million, or about $13540/sf, for the Center Point Business Park in Tampa, Fla The Boston fund-management company bought the five-building flex/industrial complex from Birtcher...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Grubb Properties has sold Sterling Magnolia, a 174-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $43 million, or about $247,126/unit An entity affiliated with Goldrich Kest of Culver City, Calif, bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cortland has paid $917 million, or $272,917/unit, for the 336-unit Parc Station Apartments in Hollywood, Fla, according to Broward County, Fla, records The Atlanta investment manager bought the...
RENTVcom Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $124 million, or $29736/sf, for the 41,700-square-foot industrial property at 10329 Painter Ave in Santa Fe Springs, Calif, which is 16 miles south of Los Angeles The New York investment manager...
A venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners has paid $350 million for a portfolio of 10 senior-living properties with 702 units in California, Washington and Nevada The venture acquired the portfolio from Healthpeak Properties Inc, a...