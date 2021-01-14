Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hana Alternative Asset Management Co has acquired a 95 percent stake in the 38-story Qualtrics Tower in downtown Seattle in a deal valuing the 703,000-square-foot office property at $704 million, or just...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
Heitman Capital Management has raised $300 million of a targeted $500 million for a follow-up investment fund that will provide mezzanine loans against large commercial properties The fund, Heitman Real Estate Debt Partners II LP, would be a...
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Crystal View Capital, a Las Vegas investment manager, is seeking to raise $95 million of equity commitments for its third investment fund The vehicle, Crystal View Capital Fund III, will pursue self-storage facilities and manufactured-housing...
Macerich Co has injected $100 million of equity to pay down a $3005 million loan, provided by a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, against the Fashion District retail property in downtown Philadelphia The action means Macerich, of Santa...
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc has formed a venture with Madison International Realty to pursue industrial properties in infill locations The venture, which will be capitalized with $300 million of equity, is 20 percent owned by Plymouth Industrial, a...