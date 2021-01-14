Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 472-unit Remington Apartments in St Charles, Mo The property sits on a 40-acre parcel at 3545 Veterans...
Commercial Observer Friedland Properties has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for more than $3 million in unpaid rent and other fees for its 15,000 square feet of space at 253 West 47th St in Manhattan In the suit, which was filed in Manhattan...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $305 million of financing for the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a 30-room luxury resort on Little Torch Key, Fla The loan, from Mast Capital and RWN Management, allowed the property's owner to refinance a...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Fairstead and Atalaya Capital has paid $74 million, or $500,000/unit, for the 148-unit Pelham Hall apartment property in the Boston suburb of Brookline, Mass It bought the property from Nordblom Co of Burlington,...
Bank OZK and Square Mile Capital Management have provided $114 million of financing for the construction of 100 Altair Way, a 180,000-square-foot office building that’s being developed in Sunnyvale, Calif Bank OZK retained the senior loan part...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $363 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit 54 Station apartment property in Durham, NC The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Chaucer Creek Capital of...
Dwight Capital has written a $37 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 256-unit Village at Baker Creek apartment property in Bellingham, Wash The loan allowed the property’s owner,...