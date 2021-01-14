Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Sacramento Business Journal Exan Capital has paid $5634 million, or $38855/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot warehouse building at 7601 Foothills Blvd in Roseville, Calif, a suburb of Sacramento, Calif The Miami investment manager acquired the...
The Real Deal The St Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co has paid $745 million, or $37817/sf, for the 197,000-square-foot distribution center at 344 Duffy Ave in Hicksville, NY The affiliate of Travelers Cos bought the Long Island, NY, property from...
Crain’s New York Business ABS Partners has sold two office buildings that are next to each other in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood for $70 million Hospital for Special Surgery paid $42 million for building at 504-506 East 74th...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hana Alternative Asset Management Co has acquired a 95 percent stake in the 38-story Qualtrics Tower in downtown Seattle in a deal valuing the 703,000-square-foot office property at $704 million, or just...
Audubon Communities has paid $655 million, or $190,407/unit, for the 344-unit Harbor Pointe apartment property in Mount Pleasant, SC, about five miles northeast of Charleston, SC The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the complex from Crotts...
Puget Sound Business Journal Charlie’s Produce has paid $726 million, or $23019/sf, for the 315,392-square-foot South Seattle Distribution Center in Seattle The Seattle produce supplier acquired the industrial property from LaSalle Investment...
AZ Big Media MG Properties has paid $14525 million, or $252,170/unit, for the 576-unit Andante Apartments in Phoenix The San Diego developer bought the property, at 15801 South 48th St, from Security Properties The seller was represented by CBRE,...
Metropolitan Associates has paid $131 million, or $104,800/unit, for the 125-unit Lake Point Terrace apartment property in Madison, Wis The Milwaukee company bought the complex from Ansonia Properties LLC in a deal brokered by Berkadia’s...