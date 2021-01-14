Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has bought a 468,300-square-foot fulfillment center in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York REIT bought the industrial property from its developer, Huntington Industrial Partners, in a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...
The Real Deal The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission has told Howard Hughes Corp that the developer’s planned residential project at 250 Water St in Manhattan is too tall The panel did not take any action, but indicated it would...
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Cattelus Corp and Gemdale USA Corp has unveiled plans to build a five-story medical-office property with 130,000 square feet in Austin, Texas Groundbreaking is tentatively slated for the second or third quarter...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Dallas Morning News ProPak Logistics has signed a lease for 103,085 square feet of industrial space at 8801 Autobahn Drive in Dallas The lease was negotiated by Holt Lunsford Commercial and...
Dallas Morning News Dallas County, Texas, has bought a 104,427-square-foot office and industrial property at 1460 Round Table Drive in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Stream Realty Partners brokered the...