Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
San Francisco Business Times Harvest Properties has paid $165 million, or $96437/sf for the 171,096 square-foot office building at 360 Spear St in San Francisco The Oakland, Calif, investor acquired the property from a venture of Madison Capital and...
Multi Housing News Randolph Street Realty Capital has paid $25 million, or $135,135/unit, for 185 previously unsold units at the 240-unit Ashton Condominiums in Arlington Heights, Ill The Chicago investor bought the units from Lawton Realty Group,...
Dallas Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has bought a 468,300-square-foot fulfillment center in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York REIT bought the industrial property from its developer, Huntington Industrial Partners, in a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Sacramento Business Journal Exan Capital has paid $5634 million, or $38855/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot warehouse building at 7601 Foothills Blvd in Roseville, Calif, a suburb of Sacramento, Calif The Miami investment manager acquired the...
The Real Deal The St Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co has paid $745 million, or $37817/sf, for the 197,000-square-foot distribution center at 344 Duffy Ave in Hicksville, NY The affiliate of Travelers Cos bought the Long Island, NY, property from...
Crain’s New York Business ABS Partners has sold two office buildings that are next to each other in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood for $70 million Hospital for Special Surgery paid $42 million for building at 504-506 East 74th...