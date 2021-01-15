Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...
Southwestern Property Corp has lined up a $344 million construction loan through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 180-unit Aspen Hills Apartments in Commerce City, Colo...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 472-unit Remington Apartments in St Charles, Mo The property sits on a 40-acre parcel at 3545 Veterans...
Commercial Observer Friedland Properties has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for more than $3 million in unpaid rent and other fees for its 15,000 square feet of space at 253 West 47th St in Manhattan In the suit, which was filed in Manhattan...
CIT Group has provided $425 million of construction financing for the 307-unit Terra at the Grove apartment complex in St Louis The loan was written by CIT’s Real Estate Finance group, which funds, among other things, construction and senior...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $305 million of financing for the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a 30-room luxury resort on Little Torch Key, Fla The loan, from Mast Capital and RWN Management, allowed the property's owner to refinance a...
The following item was edited to reflect that the property is owned solely by an affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co Bisnow An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in...