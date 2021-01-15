Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $195 million, or $4311/sf, for the 452,323-square-foot industrial building at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, Pa, a Philadelphia suburb The Philadelphia investment firm bought the...
Commercial Observer Akelius has paid $103 million, or $293,447/unit, for the 351-unit Edition apartment property in Hyattsville, Md, about eight miles northeast of Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from a venture of PCCP and...
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business LXG has acquired the 145-unit Holiday Inn and Suites at 506 West Harrison St in Chicago for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor bought the property from a venture controlled by the estate of late Chicago investor...
San Francisco Business Times Harvest Properties has paid $165 million, or $96437/sf for the 171,096 square-foot office building at 360 Spear St in San Francisco The Oakland, Calif, investor acquired the property from a venture of Madison Capital and...
Multi Housing News Randolph Street Realty Capital has paid $25 million, or $135,135/unit, for 185 previously unsold units at the 240-unit Ashton Condominiums in Arlington Heights, Ill The Chicago investor bought the units from Lawton Realty Group,...
Dallas Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has bought a 468,300-square-foot fulfillment center in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York REIT bought the industrial property from its developer, Huntington Industrial Partners, in a...