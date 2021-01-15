Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan at the end of last year was $652/sf, a 99 percent decline from 2019, according to CBRE Rents dropped by 11 percent in the third quarter,...
The Real Deal The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission has told Howard Hughes Corp that the developer’s planned residential project at 250 Water St in Manhattan is too tall The panel did not take any action, but indicated it would...
The Real Deal The St Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co has paid $745 million, or $37817/sf, for the 197,000-square-foot distribution center at 344 Duffy Ave in Hicksville, NY The affiliate of Travelers Cos bought the Long Island, NY, property from...
Crain’s New York Business ABS Partners has sold two office buildings that are next to each other in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood for $70 million Hospital for Special Surgery paid $42 million for building at 504-506 East 74th...
A total of 20 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan last year, a 495 percent drop from the 396 million sf that was leased in 2019, according to CBRE That was the lowest leasing volume in the borough since CBRE began tracking...
Commercial Observer Friedland Properties has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for more than $3 million in unpaid rent and other fees for its 15,000 square feet of space at 253 West 47th St in Manhattan In the suit, which was filed in Manhattan...
Boston Real Estate Times Toll Brothers Inc has completed the 112-unit Bradford apartment property in the Boston suburb of Belmont, Mass The property, at 525 Common St, began welcoming its first residents in July The three-building complex has nine...