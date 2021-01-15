Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is looking to exit a long-term lease for 17,500 square feet at the 12 million-sf office building at 40 Wall St in Manhattan The Trump Organization owns the property, which serves as...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...
Crain’s Chicago Business LXG has acquired the 145-unit Holiday Inn and Suites at 506 West Harrison St in Chicago for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor bought the property from a venture controlled by the estate of late Chicago investor...
San Francisco Business Times Harvest Properties has paid $165 million, or $96437/sf for the 171,096 square-foot office building at 360 Spear St in San Francisco The Oakland, Calif, investor acquired the property from a venture of Madison Capital and...
Multi Housing News Randolph Street Realty Capital has paid $25 million, or $135,135/unit, for 185 previously unsold units at the 240-unit Ashton Condominiums in Arlington Heights, Ill The Chicago investor bought the units from Lawton Realty Group,...
Dallas Business Journal Lexington Realty Trust has bought a 468,300-square-foot fulfillment center in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York REIT bought the industrial property from its developer, Huntington Industrial Partners, in a...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Sacramento Business Journal Exan Capital has paid $5634 million, or $38855/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot warehouse building at 7601 Foothills Blvd in Roseville, Calif, a suburb of Sacramento, Calif The Miami investment manager acquired the...