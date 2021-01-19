Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s New York Business The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is looking to exit a long-term lease for 17,500 square feet at the 12 million-sf office building at 40 Wall St in Manhattan The Trump Organization owns the property, which serves as...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan at the end of last year was $652/sf, a 99 percent decline from 2019, according to CBRE Rents dropped by 11 percent in the third quarter,...
The Real Deal The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission has told Howard Hughes Corp that the developer’s planned residential project at 250 Water St in Manhattan is too tall The panel did not take any action, but indicated it would...
The Real Deal The St Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co has paid $745 million, or $37817/sf, for the 197,000-square-foot distribution center at 344 Duffy Ave in Hicksville, NY The affiliate of Travelers Cos bought the Long Island, NY, property from...
Crain’s New York Business ABS Partners has sold two office buildings that are next to each other in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood for $70 million Hospital for Special Surgery paid $42 million for building at 504-506 East 74th...