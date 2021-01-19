Log In or Subscribe to read more
The following item was edited to reflect that the property is owned solely by an affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co Bisnow An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in...
The Real Deal Savanna is offering for sale the 135,000-square-foot office building at 1825 Park Ave in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York firm has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $75...
The Real Deal East West Development is offering for sale the development site at 41-50 21st St in Queens, NY The Queens developer has hired HKS Real Estate Advisors to market the property, which could sell for more than $60 million East West is also...
An investor group led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered to buy the partnership units that it doesn’t own of affiliate Brookfield Property Partners for $1650 each, valuing the company at $59 billion The offer marks a 14 percent...
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas that is owned by a CMBS trust, is being put up for sale The 375,722-square-foot retail property in Primm, Nev, at the state's border with California and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip,...
Nashville Business Journal Ashford Hospitality Trust is offering for sale the 673-room Renaissance Nashville hotel in downtown Nashville, Tenn Hodges Ward Elliott of Atlanta has been tapped to market the property, at 611 Commerce St, which was built...
Crain’s New York Business National Grid is looking to sell a 16-acre development site in Brooklyn, NY The property, at 2731 West 12th St, can house a building with about 15 million square feet that could be used as a manufacturing facility,...
Commercial Observer Silver Point Capital has scheduled an auction for tomorrow to sell its ownership interest in the 27-unit Marker 27 residential condominium project in Irvington, NY The lender provided just over $1 million of debt against the...