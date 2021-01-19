Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae funded a record $76 billion of loans against apartment properties last year, topping by nearly 9 percent the $70 billion of volume it funded in 2019 The housing-finance agency had an extremely strong final quarter as it funded $271...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report S2 Capital has paid $26 million, or $154,762/unit, for the 168-unit Windemere Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Addison, Texas, investment manager bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton,...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, NY, has been appraised at a value of only $203 million, down from the $710 million pegged to it in 2014, when $430 million of CMBS debt was provided against it The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 600-room Marriott Houston Westchase, which backs a troubled $699 million CMBS loan, has been appraised at a value of only $475 million The property’s loan is the only remaining asset in Bear...