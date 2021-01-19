Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report S2 Capital has paid $26 million, or $154,762/unit, for the 168-unit Windemere Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Addison, Texas, investment manager bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $5215 million, or $1,174/sf for the 44,400-square-foot Terry Thomas office property at 225 Terry Avenue North in Seattle The New York investment manager bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Younan Properties has paid $181 million, or $4020/sf, for the 450,154-square-foot Two Westlake Park office property in Houston The purchase by Younan, of Woodland Hills, Calif, was first reported by the...
Virtus Real Estate Capital and Coast Income Properties Inc have sold the 47,596 square-foot medical office building at 4765 Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego to an undisclosed REIT for $3735 million, or $78473/sf Virtus, of Austin, Texas, and Coast...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $195 million, or $4311/sf, for the 452,323-square-foot industrial building at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, Pa, a Philadelphia suburb The Philadelphia investment firm bought the...
Commercial Observer Akelius has paid $103 million, or $293,447/unit, for the 351-unit Edition apartment property in Hyattsville, Md, about eight miles northeast of Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from a venture of PCCP and...
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
REBusiness Online Toda America has paid $347 million, or $28869/sf for the 120,199 square-foot Hites Plaza office property at 5601 Arnold Road in Dublin, Calif The San Francisco investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller in a deal...