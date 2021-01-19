Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae funded a record $76 billion of loans against apartment properties last year, topping by nearly 9 percent the $70 billion of volume it funded in 2019 The housing-finance agency had an extremely strong final quarter as it funded $271...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report S2 Capital has paid $26 million, or $154,762/unit, for the 168-unit Windemere Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Addison, Texas, investment manager bought the property from Northland Investment Corp of Newton,...
JLL has originated $505 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 285-unit Lincoln Pointe Apartments in Aventura, Fla, about 15 miles north of Miami The loan allowed the property’s owners, a venture of LCOR of Berwyn, Pa, and Madison...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, NY, has been appraised at a value of only $203 million, down from the $710 million pegged to it in 2014, when $430 million of CMBS debt was provided against it The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
Ryan Cos and Harrison Street have broken ground on a 258-unit seniors-housing property at the corner of Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago Ryan Cos, of Minneapolis, and Harrison Street, of Chicago, received approvals for the...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...