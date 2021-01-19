Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has taken occupancy of a 205,000-square-foot warehouse at 1055 Bronx River Ave in the Bronx, NY Prologis Inc owns the property, which previously was leased to Jetcom, a Walmart affiliate It bought the...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, NY, has been appraised at a value of only $203 million, down from the $710 million pegged to it in 2014, when $430 million of CMBS debt was provided against it The property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
Ryan Cos and Harrison Street have broken ground on a 258-unit seniors-housing property at the corner of Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago Ryan Cos, of Minneapolis, and Harrison Street, of Chicago, received approvals for the...
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s New York Business The Girl Scouts of Greater New York is looking to exit a long-term lease for 17,500 square feet at the 12 million-sf office building at 40 Wall St in Manhattan The Trump Organization owns the property, which serves as...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Peter Fine has filed plans to construct a 109,000-square-foot commercial building in the Bronx, NY Fine last year had filed plans for a 278-unit residential building at the site, at 1006 Westchester Ave, but...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Cawley Partners and Balfour Pacific Capital has bought Westpoint I, a 150,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas HighBrook Investors sold the property and was represented in the...