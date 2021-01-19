Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fannie Mae funded a record $76 billion of loans against apartment properties last year, topping by nearly 9 percent the $70 billion of volume it funded in 2019 The housing-finance agency had an extremely strong final quarter as it funded $271...
TerraCap Management has paid $1035 million, or nearly $311/sf, for the Anchor Centre, a 333,014-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Estero, Fla, investment manager, which is in the process of raising $450 million for a fund to pursue office...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
JLL has originated $505 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 285-unit Lincoln Pointe Apartments in Aventura, Fla, about 15 miles north of Miami The loan allowed the property’s owners, a venture of LCOR of Berwyn, Pa, and Madison...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Puget Sound Business Journal Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $5215 million, or $1,174/sf for the 44,400-square-foot Terry Thomas office property at 225 Terry Avenue North in Seattle The New York investment manager bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Younan Properties has paid $181 million, or $4020/sf, for the 450,154-square-foot Two Westlake Park office property in Houston The purchase by Younan, of Woodland Hills, Calif, was first reported by the...
Virtus Real Estate Capital and Coast Income Properties Inc have sold the 47,596 square-foot medical office building at 4765 Carmel Mountain Road in San Diego to an undisclosed REIT for $3735 million, or $78473/sf Virtus, of Austin, Texas, and Coast...