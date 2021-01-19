Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $5215 million, or $1,174/sf for the 44,400-square-foot Terry Thomas office property at 225 Terry Avenue North in Seattle The New York investment manager bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Younan Properties has paid $181 million, or $4020/sf, for the 450,154-square-foot Two Westlake Park office property in Houston The purchase by Younan, of Woodland Hills, Calif, was first reported by the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $195 million, or $4311/sf, for the 452,323-square-foot industrial building at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, Pa, a Philadelphia suburb The Philadelphia investment firm bought the...
Commercial Observer Akelius has paid $103 million, or $293,447/unit, for the 351-unit Edition apartment property in Hyattsville, Md, about eight miles northeast of Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from a venture of PCCP and...
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of One Real Estate Investment and MLG Capital has paid $363 million, or $117,097/unit, for the 310-unit Kelston Apartments in Charlotte, NC It bought the property from Emma Capital Investments Inc...
REBusiness Online Toda America has paid $347 million, or $28869/sf for the 120,199 square-foot Hites Plaza office property at 5601 Arnold Road in Dublin, Calif The San Francisco investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller in a deal...
Hartford Business Journal NorthBridge has paid $245 million, or $13252/sf, for a 184,875-square-foot industrial property in Wallingford, Conn, that is fully leased to Amazoncom Inc The Wakefield, Mass, real estate investor bought the property from...
Crain’s Chicago Business LXG has acquired the 145-unit Holiday Inn and Suites at 506 West Harrison St in Chicago for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor bought the property from a venture controlled by the estate of late Chicago investor...