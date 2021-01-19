Log In or Subscribe to read more
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Avanath Capital Management has raised $760 million of equity commitments for its most recent fund, exceeding its $550 million target The vehicle, Avanath Affordable Housing IV LLC, is nearly twice the size of the Irvine, Calif, investment...
Bainbridge has formed a venture with a member of the family that formed Indonesia's Lippo Group and others to pursue hotel investments It's aiming to amass more than 200 hotels over the coming years It first will target limited partner investors in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hana Alternative Asset Management Co has acquired a 95 percent stake in the 38-story Qualtrics Tower in downtown Seattle in a deal valuing the 703,000-square-foot office property at $704 million, or just...
Bascom Group has teamed with Capital Trust Group to pay $1002 million, or $26875/sf, for the headquarters and manufacturing complex of Leonardo DRS’s naval division outside of Milwaukee The property, at W126N7449 Flint Drive in Menomonee...
Heitman Capital Management has raised $300 million of a targeted $500 million for a follow-up investment fund that will provide mezzanine loans against large commercial properties The fund, Heitman Real Estate Debt Partners II LP, would be a...
Koch Real Estate Investments, which earlier this year had provided senior secured financing to Ladder Capital Corp, has exercised an option it received to take a common equity position in the mortgage REIT The company, a unit of Koch Industries,...
Argentic Securities, among the most active retainers of risk in CMBS conduit transactions since rules were implemented four years ago, is moving 14 of the highest-rated bond classes it acquired over the years into new Delaware Statutory Trusts The...
Crystal View Capital, a Las Vegas investment manager, is seeking to raise $95 million of equity commitments for its third investment fund The vehicle, Crystal View Capital Fund III, will pursue self-storage facilities and manufactured-housing...