Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
Dallas CityBizList Lument has provided $50 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 532 units in Texas The company, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp USA, lent $40 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 432-unit...
AZ Big Media HK Real Estate Investment has paid $15 million, or $15912/sf, for the 94,268-square-foot Tri-City Pavilions shopping center in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor bought the property, on 112 acres at 2024 West Main St, from Lamar Cos, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Dallas Business Journal Lineage Logistics has bought a 300,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that it fully occupies in Fort Worth, Texas Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property at 8200 South Will Rogers...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
KKR & Co has paid $431 million, or $16388/sf, for the 263,000-square-foot distribution center at 17017 West Indian School Road in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager bought the industrial property from a venture of Provident Real...