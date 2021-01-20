Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Commercial Observer Abramson Properties has paid $131 million, or $19857/sf, for the 65,971-square-foot Waterfront I office building in Alexandria, Va The Alexandria developer bought the vacant property, at 801 North Fairfax St, from Finmarc...
Dallas CityBizList Lument has provided $50 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 532 units in Texas The company, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp USA, lent $40 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 432-unit...
Dallas Business Journal Lineage Logistics has bought a 300,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that it fully occupies in Fort Worth, Texas Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property at 8200 South Will Rogers...
Dallas Business Journal EPM Partners has bought a 103 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenville, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas Fritz Industries sold the warehouse and manufacturing facility, at 7121 Shelby Ave, as part of a...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding and Tokyu Land Corp is wrapping up work on 425 Park Ave, a 670,000-square-foot office project in Manhattan The venture already has leased 16 of the building’s 47 floors to Citadel...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...