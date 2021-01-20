Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding and Tokyu Land Corp is wrapping up work on 425 Park Ave, a 670,000-square-foot office project in Manhattan The venture already has leased 16 of the building’s 47 floors to Citadel...
Knighthead Funding has provided $42 million of financing for the construction of an 84,746-square-foot medical-office building in the Astoria section of Queens, NY The property, at 30-14 Crescent St, is being developed by an investor group, Astoria...
Commercial Observer Criterion Real Estate Capital has provided $130 million of financing against the unsold units at the 92-unit Bloom on Forty Fifth residential condominium project at 615 Tenth Ave in Manhattan According to the StreetEasy Website,...
Commercial Observer Madison Realty Capital has provided $53 million of construction financing for the 150-unit apartment project at 875 Fourth Ave in Brooklyn, NY Meridian Capital Group arranged the floating-rate loan Heritage Equity Partners is...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $195 million, or $4311/sf, for the 452,323-square-foot industrial building at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, Pa, a Philadelphia suburb The Philadelphia investment firm bought the...
Commercial Observer Akelius has paid $103 million, or $293,447/unit, for the 351-unit Edition apartment property in Hyattsville, Md, about eight miles northeast of Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from a venture of PCCP and...
Ryan Cos and Harrison Street have broken ground on a 258-unit seniors-housing property at the corner of Irving Park Road and Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago Ryan Cos, of Minneapolis, and Harrison Street, of Chicago, received approvals for the...