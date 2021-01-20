Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
AZ Big Media HK Real Estate Investment has paid $15 million, or $15912/sf, for the 94,268-square-foot Tri-City Pavilions shopping center in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor bought the property, on 112 acres at 2024 West Main St, from Lamar Cos, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Dallas Business Journal Lineage Logistics has bought a 300,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that it fully occupies in Fort Worth, Texas Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property at 8200 South Will Rogers...
Dallas Business Journal EPM Partners has bought a 103 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenville, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas Fritz Industries sold the warehouse and manufacturing facility, at 7121 Shelby Ave, as part of a...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
KKR & Co has paid $431 million, or $16388/sf, for the 263,000-square-foot distribution center at 17017 West Indian School Road in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager bought the industrial property from a venture of Provident Real...
Commercial property sales volume plunged by 32 percent last year to $40537 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics Things would have been worse if not for the $1886 billion of entity-level deals The coronavirus pandemic caused a pause in the...