Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $825 billion of loans and guarantees against apartment properties last year, marking its most-active year in the sector ever and well exceeding the $784 billion of volume it generated in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Austin Business Journal HPI Real Estate Services & Investments is adding 206,000 square feet of industrial space to its 223,000-sf Hays Logistics Center in Kyle, Texas, about 21 miles southwest of Austin, Texas The space being added to the...
Dallas Business Journal Lineage Logistics has bought a 300,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that it fully occupies in Fort Worth, Texas Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property at 8200 South Will Rogers...
Dallas Business Journal EPM Partners has bought a 103 million-square-foot industrial property in Greenville, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas Fritz Industries sold the warehouse and manufacturing facility, at 7121 Shelby Ave, as part of a...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has provided $8076 million of financing against the 333,014-square-foot Anchor Centre in Phoenix, facilitating TerraCap Management’s acquisition of the two-building office property TerraCap, an Estero, Fla,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated a $44 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund Priderock Capital Partners’ acquisition of the 256-unit Montclair Apartment Homes in Silver Spring, Md As reported, the West Palm...