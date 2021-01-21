Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Rreef America REIT II Inc, an affiliate of DWS Group, has paid $2791 million, or $451,618/unit, for the 618-unit Hyde Square apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Chicago REIT bought the property from Carmel Partners of San Francisco,...
Rise48 Equity has paid $243 million, or $151,875/unit, for the 160-unit Pointe Vista Apartments in Phoenix The Phoenix investor acquired the property from Univest Inc of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in 2015 for $105 million The...
Dallas CityBizList Claridge Properties has bought Northshore Meadows, a 291-unit apartment property in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal The property, at 333 Uvalde Road, was built in 1971 and has...
Dallas Business Journal Stanton Road Capital has bought Esters 114 Business Center, a two-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The El Segundo, Calif, company bought the 176,700-square-foot complex, at 7501 and 7651 Esters...
Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
Dallas CityBizList Lument has provided $50 million of financing against a pair of apartment properties with a combined 532 units in Texas The company, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp USA, lent $40 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 432-unit...
AZ Big Media HK Real Estate Investment has paid $15 million, or $15912/sf, for the 94,268-square-foot Tri-City Pavilions shopping center in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor bought the property, on 112 acres at 2024 West Main St, from Lamar Cos, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...