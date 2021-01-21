Log In or Subscribe to read more
Passco Cos has paid $65 million, or $228,873/unit, for the recently completed Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit apartment complex in Gainesville, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, a major player in the tax-deferred exchange market, bought the...
Morning Calm Management has paid $327 million, or $19947/sf, for the 163,936-square-foot Twinbrook Office Center in Rockville, Md, about 12 miles north of Washington, DC The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment manager bought the six-story...
A venture led by ScanlanKemperBard Co has paid $24 million, or $11268/sf, for a three-building industrial property with 213,000 square feet in Seattle The venture bought the property, at 2500 West Jameson St and 2421 and 2331 West Commodore Way,...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $222 million Fannie Mae credit facility against a portfolio of 10 senior-living facilities with 702 units purchased by a venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners The facility has a 10-year term and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report C-III Capital Partners has paid $64 million, or $226,950/unit, for the 282-unit Celebration Pointe apartment property in Margate, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Irving, Texas,...
Multi Housing News Rreef America REIT II Inc, an affiliate of DWS Group, has paid $2791 million, or $451,618/unit, for the 618-unit Hyde Square apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Chicago REIT bought the property from Carmel Partners of San Francisco,...
Rise48 Equity has paid $243 million, or $151,875/unit, for the 160-unit Pointe Vista Apartments in Phoenix The Phoenix investor acquired the property from Univest Inc of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in 2015 for $105 million The...
Dallas CityBizList Claridge Properties has bought Northshore Meadows, a 291-unit apartment property in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal The property, at 333 Uvalde Road, was built in 1971 and has...
Dallas CityBizList Broadshore Capital Partners has lined up $312 million of construction financing for Sovereign at Burleson, a 217-unit apartment property in Burleson, Texas The five-building property is being built at 285 SE John Jones Drive,...