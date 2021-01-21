Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Rreef America REIT II Inc, an affiliate of DWS Group, has paid $2791 million, or $451,618/unit, for the 618-unit Hyde Square apartments in Bellevue, Wash The Chicago REIT bought the property from Carmel Partners of San Francisco,...
Dallas CityBizList Claridge Properties has bought Northshore Meadows, a 291-unit apartment property in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia brokered the deal The property, at 333 Uvalde Road, was built in 1971 and has...
Dallas CityBizList Broadshore Capital Partners has lined up $312 million of construction financing for Sovereign at Burleson, a 217-unit apartment property in Burleson, Texas The five-building property is being built at 285 SE John Jones Drive,...
Dallas Business Journal Stanton Road Capital has bought Esters 114 Business Center, a two-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The El Segundo, Calif, company bought the 176,700-square-foot complex, at 7501 and 7651 Esters...
Dallas CityBizList Exan Capital has bought a 101 million-square-foot fulfillment center in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas The Miami company bought the property from unidentified New York REIT in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets The...
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
AZ Big Media HK Real Estate Investment has paid $15 million, or $15912/sf, for the 94,268-square-foot Tri-City Pavilions shopping center in Mesa, Ariz The Phoenix investor bought the property, on 112 acres at 2024 West Main St, from Lamar Cos, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Infinity BH LLC has paid $575 million, or $126,096/unit, for the 456-unit Standard at 2690 apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The Surfside, Fla, investor group bought the property from BH Equities of Des...
Dallas Business Journal Lineage Logistics has bought a 300,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse that it fully occupies in Fort Worth, Texas Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development sold the industrial property at 8200 South Will Rogers...