Passco Cos has paid $65 million, or $228,873/unit, for the recently completed Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit apartment complex in Gainesville, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, a major player in the tax-deferred exchange market, bought the...
Phoenix Business Journal Cohen Asset Management Inc has paid $391 million, or $10378/sf, for the 376,760-square-foot Riverside Industrial Center in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 4747 Wets Buckeye Road, from Nuveen Real...
A venture led by ScanlanKemperBard Co has paid $24 million, or $11268/sf, for a three-building industrial property with 213,000 square feet in Seattle The venture bought the property, at 2500 West Jameson St and 2421 and 2331 West Commodore Way,...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $222 million Fannie Mae credit facility against a portfolio of 10 senior-living facilities with 702 units purchased by a venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners The facility has a 10-year term and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report C-III Capital Partners has paid $64 million, or $226,950/unit, for the 282-unit Celebration Pointe apartment property in Margate, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Irving, Texas,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group has lined up $31 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the development of a 15-story office building at 601-609 West Randolph St in Chicago The loan was arranged by JLL’s...
Knighthead Funding has provided $225 million of first-mortgage financing against the 16 unsold condominium units at the 49-unit BLVD luxury condo property in Sarasota, Fla The loan was used by the property’s developer, BLVD Sarasota LLC, an...
The Real Deal W Financial REIT has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County, NY, Supreme Court claiming HFZ Capital Group failed to repay debt against five Manhattan properties W Financial provided HFZ a $436 million loan against properties at 150, 152 and...
Commercial Observer Liberty Bank has provided $22 million of financing against a 145,000-square-foot life-sciences property in New Haven, Conn Greystone Capital Advisors arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan Winchester Partners is constructing...