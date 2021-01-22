Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...
Southwood Realty has paid $25 million, or $120,192/unit, for the 208-unit Village at Mills Gap apartment property in Boiling Springs, SC, about 30 miles northeast of Greenville, SC The Gastonia, NC, real estate investment firm bought the complex...
The CMBS industry has exhibited resiliency throughout the last two decades It's managed to stay on course, largely through the fine-tuning of structure, tighter underwriting and a shift in lending preferences to meet investor...
The prognosis for the commercial real estate market calls for a prolonged recovery The expectation is that much of the $540 billion of CMBS in the market will suffer...
Morning Calm Management has paid $327 million, or $19947/sf, for the 163,936-square-foot Twinbrook Office Center in Rockville, Md, about 12 miles north of Washington, DC The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment manager bought the six-story...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $222 million Fannie Mae credit facility against a portfolio of 10 senior-living facilities with 702 units purchased by a venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners The facility has a 10-year term and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group has lined up $31 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the development of a 15-story office building at 601-609 West Randolph St in Chicago The loan was arranged by JLL’s...
Knighthead Funding has provided $225 million of first-mortgage financing against the 16 unsold condominium units at the 49-unit BLVD luxury condo property in Sarasota, Fla The loan was used by the property’s developer, BLVD Sarasota LLC, an...