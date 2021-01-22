Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...
South Florida Business Journal KKR, a New York investment firm, has bought a two-building industrial property with a total of 83,378 square feet in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $13 million, or about $15592/sf An affiliate of High Street Logistics...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...
Southwood Realty has paid $25 million, or $120,192/unit, for the 208-unit Village at Mills Gap apartment property in Boiling Springs, SC, about 30 miles northeast of Greenville, SC The Gastonia, NC, real estate investment firm bought the complex...
Denver Business Journal Sunroad Enterprises has paid $478 million, or $320,805/unit, for the Mezz at Fidler’s Green, a 149-unit luxury apartment complex in the Denver suburb of Centennial, Colo The San Diego developer bought the property from...
Passco Cos has paid $65 million, or $228,873/unit, for the recently completed Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit apartment complex in Gainesville, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, a major player in the tax-deferred exchange market, bought the...
Phoenix Business Journal Cohen Asset Management Inc has paid $391 million, or $10378/sf, for the 376,760-square-foot Riverside Industrial Center in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 4747 Wets Buckeye Road, from Nuveen Real...
Morning Calm Management has paid $327 million, or $19947/sf, for the 163,936-square-foot Twinbrook Office Center in Rockville, Md, about 12 miles north of Washington, DC The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment manager bought the six-story...