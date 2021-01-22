Log In or Subscribe to read more
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...
December marked the first month since last April that the US economy lost jobs It also brought the largest one-month decline – 08 percent – in apartment rents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Monthly rents fell by an average...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
The CMBS industry has exhibited resiliency throughout the last two decades It's managed to stay on course, largely through the fine-tuning of structure, tighter underwriting and a shift in lending preferences to meet investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Freddie Mac funded $825 billion of loans and guarantees against apartment properties last year, marking its most-active year in the sector ever and well exceeding the $784 billion of volume it generated in...
Commercial property sales volume plunged by 32 percent last year to $40537 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics Things would have been worse if not for the $1886 billion of entity-level deals The coronavirus pandemic caused a pause in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan at the end of last year was $652/sf, a 99 percent decline from 2019, according to CBRE Rents dropped by 11 percent in the third quarter,...