Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has sold the 373,942-square-foot industrial logistics facility at 515 East Dyer in Santa Ana, Calif, for $1135 million, or $30352/sf Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The buyer was not identified The Houston...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
The Real Deal Atlas Capital Group has paid $140 million, or $424,242/unit, for the 330-unit apartment property at 15 Park Row in Manhattan The New York real estate investment firm bought the property from Joe and Rachelle Friedman in a deal brokered...
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...
South Florida Business Journal KKR, a New York investment firm, has bought a two-building industrial property with a total of 83,378 square feet in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $13 million, or about $15592/sf An affiliate of High Street Logistics...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Netz USA has sold an 82,689-square-foot office building at 5040 NW Seventh St near the Miami International Airport for $145 million, or about $17536/sf The Rocky Hill, Conn, company sold the nine-story...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...