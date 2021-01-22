Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...
South Florida Business Journal KKR, a New York investment firm, has bought a two-building industrial property with a total of 83,378 square feet in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $13 million, or about $15592/sf An affiliate of High Street Logistics...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Netz USA has sold an 82,689-square-foot office building at 5040 NW Seventh St near the Miami International Airport for $145 million, or about $17536/sf The Rocky Hill, Conn, company sold the nine-story...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a three-year extension of the $1577 million loan against its Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wis A $1367 million piece of the loan is securitized through WF-RBS Commercial...
Denver Business Journal Sunroad Enterprises has paid $478 million, or $320,805/unit, for the Mezz at Fidler’s Green, a 149-unit luxury apartment complex in the Denver suburb of Centennial, Colo The San Diego developer bought the property from...
Passco Cos has paid $65 million, or $228,873/unit, for the recently completed Mill at New Holland, a 284-unit apartment complex in Gainesville, Ga The Irvine, Calif, investment manager, a major player in the tax-deferred exchange market, bought the...
Phoenix Business Journal Cohen Asset Management Inc has paid $391 million, or $10378/sf, for the 376,760-square-foot Riverside Industrial Center in Phoenix The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 4747 Wets Buckeye Road, from Nuveen Real...