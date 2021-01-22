Log In or Subscribe to read more
RENTVcom Advanex Americas Inc has sold the 58,300-square-foot warehouse at 5780 Cerritos Ave in Cypress, Calif, to a family trust for $1224 million, or $20995/sf Advanex, a manufacturer of springs, wire-form and plastic-injection moldings, was...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has sold the 373,942-square-foot industrial logistics facility at 515 East Dyer in Santa Ana, Calif, for $1135 million, or $30352/sf Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The buyer was not identified The Houston...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
Walker & Dunlop has originated $1455 million of financing under US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs for three apartment properties with a total of 761 owned by, or under development by, Eight Bay Advisors It wrote a $414...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $208 million of financing that was used by a Spokane, Wash, tenant-in-common group to fund its $335 million, or $144,400/unit, purchase of the Northern Heights apartments in Airway...
The Real Deal Atlas Capital Group has paid $140 million, or $424,242/unit, for the 330-unit apartment property at 15 Park Row in Manhattan The New York real estate investment firm bought the property from Joe and Rachelle Friedman in a deal brokered...
Boston Business Journal MilliporeSigma has paid $2527 million, or $722/sf, for two office and laboratory buildings with a combined 350,000 square feet in Burlington, Mass, a Boston suburb The Burlington biomanufacturing equipment maker bought the...