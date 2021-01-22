Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal GLP Capital Partners has paid $715 million, or $25265/sf, for the 283,000-square-foot warehouse at 2400 Weccacoe Ave in Philadelphia The Santa Monica, Calif, company bought the industrial property from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Abramson Properties has paid $131 million, or $19857/sf, for the 65,971-square-foot Waterfront I office building in Alexandria, Va The Alexandria developer bought the vacant property, at 801 North Fairfax St, from Finmarc...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has acquired Moran & Co, broadening the reach of its investment-sales business into the institutional investor market and expanding its geographic footprint Moran, of Seattle, was founded in...
Philadelphia Business Journal Velocity Venture Partners has paid $195 million, or $4311/sf, for the 452,323-square-foot industrial building at 1180 Church Road in Lansdale, Pa, a Philadelphia suburb The Philadelphia investment firm bought the...
Commercial Observer Akelius has paid $103 million, or $293,447/unit, for the 351-unit Edition apartment property in Hyattsville, Md, about eight miles northeast of Washington, DC The Swedish investor bought the property from a venture of PCCP and...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has settled its lawsuit against Property Group Partners, which owns the 414,000-square-foot Capitol Crossing office building in Washington, DC The coworking company in November filed its suit in Washington, DC,...
The following item was edited to reflect that the property is owned solely by an affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co Bisnow An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has broken ground on the 190-unit Mill at Riverside residential property in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia The Brielle, NJ, developer expects to complete the first phase of the project in...
Philadelphia Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for 94,000 square feet at 700 Ramona Ave in Philadelphia The online retail giant will use the vacant building as a distribution facility Last year, Amazon inked leases for more than 3...