Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $208 million of financing that was used by a Spokane, Wash, tenant-in-common group to fund its $335 million, or $144,400/unit, purchase of the Northern Heights apartments in Airway...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Cos has paid $28185 million, or about $44234/sf, for the Phillips Pointe office complex in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla AEW Capital Management sold the 637,180-square-foot property, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a three-year extension of the $1577 million loan against its Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wis A $1367 million piece of the loan is securitized through WF-RBS Commercial...
Southwood Realty has paid $25 million, or $120,192/unit, for the 208-unit Village at Mills Gap apartment property in Boiling Springs, SC, about 30 miles northeast of Greenville, SC The Gastonia, NC, real estate investment firm bought the complex...
Morning Calm Management has paid $327 million, or $19947/sf, for the 163,936-square-foot Twinbrook Office Center in Rockville, Md, about 12 miles north of Washington, DC The Boca Raton, Fla, real estate investment manager bought the six-story...
PGIM Real Estate has provided a $222 million Fannie Mae credit facility against a portfolio of 10 senior-living facilities with 702 units purchased by a venture of Aegis Living and Blue Moon Capital Partners The facility has a 10-year term and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group has lined up $31 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the development of a 15-story office building at 601-609 West Randolph St in Chicago The loan was arranged by JLL’s...