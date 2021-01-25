Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Stonebridge has agreed to sell a 35-acre development site in Alexandria, Va Winchester Homes is under contract to buy the site, on which it plans to build an 84-unit townhome property The site, at the intersection of Oakville Street and Swann...
Bisnow A venture of Zusin Development and Sivan Properties is offering for sale the development site at 301 Florida Ave NE in Washington, DC It has hired Feldman Ruel Urban Property Advisors to sell the site, which is at the intersection of Florida...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group has lined up $31 million of construction financing from Bank OZK for the development of a 15-story office building at 601-609 West Randolph St in Chicago The loan was arranged by JLL’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has acquired Moran & Co, broadening the reach of its investment-sales business into the institutional investor market and expanding its geographic footprint Moran, of Seattle, was founded in...
Crain’s Chicago Business LXG has acquired the 145-unit Holiday Inn and Suites at 506 West Harrison St in Chicago for an undisclosed price The Chicago investor bought the property from a venture controlled by the estate of late Chicago investor...
Multi Housing News Randolph Street Realty Capital has paid $25 million, or $135,135/unit, for 185 previously unsold units at the 240-unit Ashton Condominiums in Arlington Heights, Ill The Chicago investor bought the units from Lawton Realty Group,...
The following item was edited to reflect that the property is owned solely by an affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co Bisnow An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Mortenson Development is planning a 233-unit apartment complex at 9920 Wayzata Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minneapolis developer received approvals for the development from the St Louis Park Planning...
The Real Deal Savanna is offering for sale the 135,000-square-foot office building at 1825 Park Ave in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York firm has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the property, which could sell for $75...