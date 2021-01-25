Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Austin Business Journal Applied Materials is building a 729,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, Texas The Santa Clara, Calif, semiconductor supplier is construction the industrial property on the site of its current campus, at 9700 US Highway 290...
Houston Business Journal National Storage Affiliates Trust has bought a portfolio of 14 self-storage properties with a total of 8,517 units for an undisclosed price The Denver REIT acquired the portfolio from Jenkins Organization of Houston Six of...
Dallas Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in suburban Dallas The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the 248-room property, at 1400 Plaza Drive in Southlake, Texas, from Hobbs & Curry Family LP...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
Dallas Business Journal Ally Financial has renewed its lease for 163,336 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The financial services company leases its space at the two-story Lake Vista Pointe, at 2911 Lake Vista...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has paid $52 million, or $151,163/unit, for the 344-unit Bridgewater Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the property from InvestRes, a Tampa, Fla,...
RENTVcom Advanex Americas Inc has sold the 58,300-square-foot warehouse at 5780 Cerritos Ave in Cypress, Calif, to a family trust for $1224 million, or $20995/sf Advanex, a manufacturer of springs, wire-form and plastic-injection moldings, was...