The delinquency rate for CMBS hotel loans during the pandemic peaked at 2346 percent in June That compares to the 1946 percent rate recorded in November 2010, more than a year after the Global Financial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investcorp has paid $728 million, or $173,333/unit, for the 420-unit Retreat at St Johns apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The New York investment manager bought the property from RangeWater Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The first CMBS conduit deal of the year has hit the market The $9052 million transaction, BANK, 2021-BNK31, is backed by 61 loans contributed by Wells Fargo Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has paid $52 million, or $151,163/unit, for the 344-unit Bridgewater Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the property from InvestRes, a Tampa, Fla,...
Distressed rates for CMBS loans against Manhattan retail properties have climbed noticeably since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a wave of retailers filing for...
Walker & Dunlop has originated $1455 million of financing under US Department of Housing and Urban Development programs for three apartment properties with a total of 761 owned by, or under development by, Eight Bay Advisors It wrote a $414...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $208 million of financing that was used by a Spokane, Wash, tenant-in-common group to fund its $335 million, or $144,400/unit, purchase of the Northern Heights apartments in Airway...
The Real Deal A venture of SHVO, Bilgili Group, Deutsche Finance and BVK is looking to block Ralph Lauren’s plans to sublease 28,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 711 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The clothing retailer had closed its...
South Florida Business Journal Praedium Group has bought Gatehouse on the Green, a 312-unit apartment complex in Plantation, Fla, for $735 million, or about $235,577/unit The New York investor acquired the property, which sits on a 211-acre site at...