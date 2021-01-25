Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Austin Business Journal Applied Materials is building a 729,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, Texas The Santa Clara, Calif, semiconductor supplier is construction the industrial property on the site of its current campus, at 9700 US Highway 290...
Dallas Business Journal Jim Lake Cos has acquired the 15-story Oak Cliff Tower, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The building, at 400 South Zang Blvd, was built in 1965 and...
Dallas Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in suburban Dallas The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the 248-room property, at 1400 Plaza Drive in Southlake, Texas, from Hobbs & Curry Family LP...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...
The apartment sector enjoyed the quickest recovery of any commercial real estate type following the Global Financial Crisis The hope is for a similar recovery once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an...
December marked the first month since last April that the US economy lost jobs It also brought the largest one-month decline – 08 percent – in apartment rents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic Monthly rents fell by an average...
Employers are expected to continue giving employees the flexibility, at least some of the time, to work from home, even after widespread vaccinations against the coronavirus take...