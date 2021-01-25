Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Dallas Business Journal Jim Lake Cos has acquired the 15-story Oak Cliff Tower, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The building, at 400 South Zang Blvd, was built in 1965 and...
Dallas Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in suburban Dallas The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the 248-room property, at 1400 Plaza Drive in Southlake, Texas, from Hobbs & Curry Family LP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has paid $52 million, or $151,163/unit, for the 344-unit Bridgewater Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the property from InvestRes, a Tampa, Fla,...
RENTVcom Advanex Americas Inc has sold the 58,300-square-foot warehouse at 5780 Cerritos Ave in Cypress, Calif, to a family trust for $1224 million, or $20995/sf Advanex, a manufacturer of springs, wire-form and plastic-injection moldings, was...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...
Orlando Business Journal Wendover Housing Partners LLC has broken ground on the 120-unit Hawthorne Park apartment project in Orlando, Fla The property is being built on a 54-acre site in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood It will have a mix...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has sold the 373,942-square-foot industrial logistics facility at 515 East Dyer in Santa Ana, Calif, for $1135 million, or $30352/sf Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal The buyer was not identified The Houston...