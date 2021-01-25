Log In or Subscribe to read more
Mortgage lender 3650 REIT, which originates both long- and short-term mortgages, has raised $580 million of what could be $950 million of additional capital to continue writing loans The Miami company, which retains the risk pieces of CMBS deals...
Commercial Property Executive BentallGreenOak has acquired the 607,208-square-foot North Bay Logistics Center in Fairfield, Calif, for $735 million, or $12105/sf The New York investment manager bought the warehouse from Link Industrial Properties...
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Pablo Gronda has sold the 96-room Wyndham Miami Bay Bar Harbor Hotel for $30 million, or $312,500/room A company managed by Ari Pearl of Miami bought the seven-story property, which sits along the...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $255 million, or $455,357/unit, for the 56-unit Grove on Glendale townhouse complex that recently was completed in Phoenix The San Clemente, Calif, investor bought the gated property, at 917 West Glendale Ave in the...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Sakioka Farms has paid $5075 million, or $27103/sf, for the 187,249-square-foot Crossroad Commons shopping center in Las Vegas The Costa Mesa, Calif, investment firm acquired the property from Prospect Street of Las Vegas...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has agreed to sell two apartment properties with a combined 692 units in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $102 million, or $147,399/unit Newmark is brokering the deal, which is...