Bisnow A venture of American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street has paid $215 million for a development site in Ashburn, Va, where it plans to build a 265,000-square-foot data center The 103-acre site, at 21445 Beaumeade Circle, is about 30...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Pablo Gronda has sold the 96-room Wyndham Miami Bay Bar Harbor Hotel for $30 million, or $312,500/room A company managed by Ari Pearl of Miami bought the seven-story property, which sits along the...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC wants to build a mixed-use project in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC Plans call for 300 apartment units, a 120-room hotel, three flex-office buildings totaling 52,445 square feet and a...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
Austin Business Journal Applied Materials is building a 729,000-square-foot warehouse in Austin, Texas The Santa Clara, Calif, semiconductor supplier is construction the industrial property on the site of its current campus, at 9700 US Highway 290...
Houston Business Journal National Storage Affiliates Trust has bought a portfolio of 14 self-storage properties with a total of 8,517 units for an undisclosed price The Denver REIT acquired the portfolio from Jenkins Organization of Houston Six of...
Dallas Business Journal JLA Home has agreed to lease a 102 million-square-foot distribution center that’s being planned for Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The industrial project is being built by Panattoni Development Co...