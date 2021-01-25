Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Freshly, a meal-delivery company, has signed a lease for 92,306 square feet at 28 East 28th St, an 878,000-sf office building in Manhattan The company, an affiliate of Nestle USA, will occupy the 15-story building’s 12th and 13th...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L&L Holding Co, Fortress Investment Group and the Nederlander Organization is considering adding a casino to its TSA Broadway mixed-use project in Manhattan The project has yet to be formally...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Houston Business Journal National Storage Affiliates Trust has bought a portfolio of 14 self-storage properties with a total of 8,517 units for an undisclosed price The Denver REIT acquired the portfolio from Jenkins Organization of Houston Six of...
Dallas Business Journal Jim Lake Cos has acquired the 15-story Oak Cliff Tower, with more than 200,000 square feet of office space in Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The building, at 400 South Zang Blvd, was built in 1965 and...
Dallas Business Journal Driftwood Capital has bought the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in suburban Dallas The Coral Gables, Fla, company purchased the 248-room property, at 1400 Plaza Drive in Southlake, Texas, from Hobbs & Curry Family LP...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TerraCap Management has paid $52 million, or $151,163/unit, for the 344-unit Bridgewater Apartments in Orlando, Fla The Naples, Fla, investment manager bought the property from InvestRes, a Tampa, Fla,...
RENTVcom Advanex Americas Inc has sold the 58,300-square-foot warehouse at 5780 Cerritos Ave in Cypress, Calif, to a family trust for $1224 million, or $20995/sf Advanex, a manufacturer of springs, wire-form and plastic-injection moldings, was...
Commercial property sales volume in New York City last year totaled $214 billion, down more than 48 percent from the $413 billion recorded in 2019, according to the Real Estate Board of New York The number of properties that changed hands,...