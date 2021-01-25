Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The Home Depot Inc has paid $359 million for the development site at 2000 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va The home-improvement retailer bought the 708-acre site from a family office Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Jacksonville Business Journal LBA Realty has paid $439 million, or about $7943/sf, for a 552,720-square-foot warehouse in Jacksonville, Fla The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the industrial property, at 1050 Cold Storage Road #100, from VanTrust...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Pablo Gronda has sold the 96-room Wyndham Miami Bay Bar Harbor Hotel for $30 million, or $312,500/room A company managed by Ari Pearl of Miami bought the seven-story property, which sits along the...
Charlotte Business Journal Hana Alternative Asset Management has bought the 358,414-square-foot office building at 300 South Brevard St in Charlotte, NC, for $201 million, or about $56080/sf The South Korean investment firm bought the property from...
Next Wave Investors LLC has paid $255 million, or $455,357/unit, for the 56-unit Grove on Glendale townhouse complex that recently was completed in Phoenix The San Clemente, Calif, investor bought the gated property, at 917 West Glendale Ave in the...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Sakioka Farms has paid $5075 million, or $27103/sf, for the 187,249-square-foot Crossroad Commons shopping center in Las Vegas The Costa Mesa, Calif, investment firm acquired the property from Prospect Street of Las Vegas...
Real Estate NJ Tryko Partners is planning on converting a 127,000-square-foot office building in Montvale, NJ, into an assisted-living facility The Brick, NJ, company bought the building for $55 million, or $4331/sf Savills brokered the deal The...
RENTVcom CIP Real Estate has paid $33 million, or $23571/sf, for the 140,000-square-foot Cabot Business Park, a flex industrial property in Hayward, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor acquired the property from Canyon Partners Real Estate, which had...
Houston Business Journal National Storage Affiliates Trust has bought a portfolio of 14 self-storage properties with a total of 8,517 units for an undisclosed price The Denver REIT acquired the portfolio from Jenkins Organization of Houston Six of...